NFL Meets With Players Union To Discuss Pregame Protests

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT) -- NFL players union leaders met with Commissioner Roger Goodell and a few influential team owners on Tuesday to open an "ongoing dialogue" over the pervasive pregame national anthem protests that have become a polarizing issue across the country and garnered criticism from President Donald Trump.



Goodell, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, New York Giants owner John Mara and Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II met with National Football League Players Association DeMaurice Smith and president Eric Winston, as well as other player leaders on Tuesday...

