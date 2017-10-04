Day Pitney Lands 2 Corporate Finance Partners

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Two former Shipman & Goodwin partners with experience in private equity funds and mergers and acquisitions have joined Day Pitney in Connecticut and New York, the firm said Wednesday.



Steven M. Gold and Peter J. Bilfield are joining Day Pitney LLP after spending 21 years and eight years, respectively, at Shipman & Goodwin LLP. The duo will bolster the firm’s private equity, finance and investment management practices. Gold is experienced in counseling corporate entities on mergers and acquisitions, commercial finance transactions and corporate structuring, while Bilfield...

