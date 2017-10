Gov't Gets An Extra Year For Discovery In $20M Tax Fight

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Utah magistrate judge on Tuesday granted the U.S. government’s bid to push discovery deadlines back by one year in a property dispute related to a $20 million tax suit, rejecting objections from landowners based on their contention that the government has already dragged out the process.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul M. Warner issued a two-page order pushing out deadlines for fact and expert discovery in a dispute related to a $20 million tax deficiency default judgment leveled against a real estate developer and his wife,...

