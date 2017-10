EU Moves Ahead With Trade Rules To Head Off China Fight

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The European Union on Tuesday reached an agreement to overhaul its trade enforcement rules as part of its ongoing effort to resolve a World Trade Organization complaint from China that has challenged Brussels’ long-standing anti-dumping policies.



Beijing is targeting the EU’s treatment of China as a non-market economy in the context of anti-dumping disputes, which often result in higher-than-usual tariffs on Chinese products. China is of the view that WTO members are obligated to treat it as a market economy now that it has been a WTO...

