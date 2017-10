EPA's Blown Ozone Deadline Prompts Enviro Lawsuit Threat

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday failed to meet a deadline to publish which areas of the country do not meet ozone standards set in 2015, prompting environmentalists to threaten litigation to force the agency to act.



In October 2015, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lowered the national ambient air quality standard for ozone to 70 parts per billion, down from 75 parts per billion. As part of the process of implementing the new standards, the agency is supposed to determine which parts of the...

