6th Circ. Won't Reopen US Steel Same-Sex Harassment Case

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT) -- U.S. Steel Corp. can't be held liable for a male manager's alleged sexual harassment of a male employee at a plant near Detroit, the Sixth Circuit ruled Tuesday, saying the manager didn't qualify as a "supervisor" under federal anti-discrimination law.



A three-judge panel ruled that U.S. Steel shouldn't remain on the hook for claims made by employee David Hylko that he was sexually harassed in violation of Title VII by John Hemphill, claims which allegedly included sexual comments and touching in a sexual manner.



The panel...

To view the full article, register now.