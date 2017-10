California Powerhouse: Lieff Cabraser

Law360, Los Angeles (October 10, 2017, 12:43 AM EDT) -- When large groups of plaintiffs are up against giants of industry in energy, automotive or tech, they look to Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, which since last year has helped pull in more than $15 billion for U.S. vehicle owners in the Volkswagen “clean diesel” emissions scandal.



As one of the largest plaintiff-only firms in the country, the San Francisco-headquartered firm has pulled in dozens of billion-dollar class action settlements over its 45-year history, including in the VW case, on which named partner Elizabeth Cabraser...

