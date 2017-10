Insurer Not Liable For Condo Co.'s IP Infringement Defense

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday held that an insurer for the condominium group Land's End at Sunset Beach Community Association Inc. did not owe it coverage for defense related to infringement of the trademark "Land's End," finding that intellectual property was excluded from its policy.



U.S. District Judge James Moody found that that the phrase "Land's End" did not meet an exception to the Aspen Specialty Insurance Co.'s intellectual property policy exclusion covering slogans. He therefore determined that Aspen was not liable for the community...

