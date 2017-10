Equifax Scores $7.25M Fraud Prevention Contract From IRS

Law360, Los Angeles (October 3, 2017, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service has hired Equifax to verify taxpayers' identities in a $7.25 million contract in which the government didn't consider other bidders, despite the company's involvement in a data breach that impacted 145 million people, the IRS confirmed Tuesday.



The short-term contract was a sole-source order, meaning the government didn't believe any other company could perform the service it was asking of Equifax, according to records the agency posted on Sept. 30.



The IRS said in a statement that it had conducted an internal...

