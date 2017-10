FCC To Decide On Local Station Rule At Oct. Meeting

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission will vote on the proposed elimination of the "main studio rule" for radio and TV stations, which had been criticized as outdated, at its upcoming October meeting, according to a tentative agenda released Tuesday.



At the Oct. 24 meeting, the commission will also consider a report and order that would give law enforcement access to blocked caller ID information during crises, and would open up a rulemaking proceeding that could help people and companies bring their telephone numbers with them when they...

