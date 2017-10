Texas Church Gave No Notice Of Flood Damage Suit: Insurer

Law360, Houston (October 4, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT) -- An insurer asked a Texas federal judge on Tuesday to halt a suit brought against it by a Houston-area church alleging the insurer has failed to pay claims it made for damage caused by an April 2016 flood, saying the church failed to provide legally required notice of the suit.



Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. told the court in a plea for abatement that before filing the lawsuit in August, Christ United Church of Cypress hadn't provided it presuit notification, required by the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act...

