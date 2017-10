Irma Could Trigger Uptick In Nursing Home Claims

Law360, Los Angeles (October 4, 2017, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Spurred in part by a high-profile case in which 12 Florida nursing home residents died in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, an uptick in claims made against such health care providers can be expected, according to experts, who also noted that plaintiffs attorneys face headwinds in proving that storm-related disruptions caused patient injuries.



Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida on Sept. 10 and knocked out power at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills. Eight patients died on Sept. 13, and an additional four patients in the...

To view the full article, register now.