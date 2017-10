London Demands Transitional Brexit Deal By End Of Year

Law360, London (October 4, 2017, 10:58 AM BST) -- The head of London’s financial district called on Wednesday for the government to secure a transitional Brexit deal for businesses before the end of this year, warning that banks need regulatory certainty.



Andrew Parmley, the Lord Mayor of the City of London, said in remarks prepared for a speech late Wednesday that greater clarity is needed after weeks of talks in Brussels on extending the period for Britain’s exit from the European Union beyond 2019.



“We welcome the government’s proposal on transition — this will be...

