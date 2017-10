GulfMark Wins Ch. 11 Plan OK To Swap Out $450M In Debt

Law360, Wilmington (October 4, 2017, 9:06 PM EDT) -- GulfMark Offshore Inc. won confirmation Wednesday in Delaware bankruptcy court for its Chapter 11 plan that swaps out nearly $450 million in unsecured bond debt for equity in a reorganized company, overcoming opposition from retail noteholders arguing their recovery was not sufficient.



During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross gave GulfMark's plan his approval, rejecting arguments from retail noteholders Jeffrey L. and Magdalena Boyd that so-called nonaccredited unsecured investors' were slated to get a recovery that essentially isn't the same as accredited unsecured...

