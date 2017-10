Failure To Collect On €13B Apple Case Lands Ireland In Court

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The European Commission took Ireland to court on Wednesday for failing to collect €13 billion ($15.3 billion) in back taxes from Apple more than a year after the antitrust enforcer concluded the iPhone maker had illegally benefited from special treatment.



The commission, the European Union's executive arm that includes its competition unit, referred the country to the European Court of Justice because it has yet to collect the up to €13 billion the 2016 state aid decision found that Apple Inc. owed. The case is one...

