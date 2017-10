DOJ Says Immigration Judge Surge Has Benefited Caseload

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday touted the surge of immigration judges across the nation as a result of the executive order released by President Donald Trump that aims to increase immigration enforcement, saying roughly 2,700 more cases than expected have been completed as a result.



Under the executive order issued on Jan. 25 called "Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements," more than 100 immigration judges have been added to detention facilities across the country, including by in-person assignments as well as cases heard through video...

