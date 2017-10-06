Lathrop Gage Snags Ex-Proskauer Insurance Pros In LA

Law360, Los Angeles (October 6, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Lathrop Gage LLP has added an ex-Proskauer Rose LLP partner who will head its Los Angeles office and the firm's insurance practice, the firm announced Friday.



Ronald A. Valenzuela and Nancy Sher Cohen Nancy Sher Cohen is headed to the firm alongside another ex-Proskauer insurance buff, Ronald A. Valenzuela, a litigator who joins as a partner.



"Nancy is a pioneer in insurance coverage and recovery issues and is known nationwide for her high-profile work representing policyholders," Lathrop Gage CEO Mark Bluhm said in a statement. "I...

