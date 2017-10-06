Lathrop Gage Snags Ex-Proskauer Insurance Pros In LA
Ronald A. Valenzuela and Nancy Sher Cohen Nancy Sher Cohen is headed to the firm alongside another ex-Proskauer insurance buff, Ronald A. Valenzuela, a litigator who joins as a partner.
"Nancy is a pioneer in insurance coverage and recovery issues and is known nationwide for her high-profile work representing policyholders," Lathrop Gage CEO Mark Bluhm said in a statement. "I...
