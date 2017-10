Linn Energy Continues Sell-Off With $200M Wyo. Land Deal

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Linn Energy Inc. said Wednesday it will sell its interest in a Wyoming oil and gas field for $200 million and use the funds to increase an ongoing share repurchase program, as the company continues to divest its noncore assets.



Houston-headquartered oil and gas company Linn agreed to sell properties consisting of approximately 163,000 net acres of the Washakie Field in Wyoming to an undisclosed buyer. The company has raked in over $1.3 billion from contract sales of noncore assets in 2017.



Linn said the deal is...

