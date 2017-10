Pa. Pharmacy To Pay $2.67M To Resolve FCA Allegations

Law360, Philadelphia (October 4, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT) -- A Western Pennsylvania pharmacy chain will pay the federal government $2.67 million to settle False Claims Act allegations that it submitted claims to Medicaid and Medicare while providing patients at nursing homes with unused recycled drugs, prosecutors said Wednesday, adding that two employees had been criminally charged.



Med-Fast Pharmacy Inc., owner Douglas Kaleugher and related entities have agreed to pay the United States a fine of $2,666,300 to settle civil FCA allegations to resolve claims from two separate whistleblower lawsuits filed in federal court in Pittsburgh....

