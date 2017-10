House Panel OKs Bill To Narrow Joint Employer Liability Test

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A bill that would narrow the federal government’s test for when partners in a business relationship jointly employ each other’s workers is one step closer to law after a U.S. House of Representatives committee gave it the go-ahead Wednesday in a party-line vote.



The House Education and Workforce Committee voted 23-17 to approve the Republican-sponsored Save Local Business Act, which would amend the Fair Labor Standards Act and the National Labor Relations Act to require that a company exert “direct, actual and immediate” control of workers...

