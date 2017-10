Pa. Appeals Court To Rehear $38M Workplace Shooting Suit

Law360, Philadelphia (October 4, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court has agreed to rethink a three-judge panel’s decision axing $38 million worth of punitive damages awarded to the families of two workers gunned down by a disgruntled colleague at a Kraft Foods Inc. plant in Philadelphia.



The award against U.S. Security Associates Inc. was thrown out on grounds that a bid for punitive damages in the case, which the families of the two victims voluntarily withdrew in the early stages of the litigation but later reasserted in the run-up to trial, had come after...

