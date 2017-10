BLM Proposes Delay To Gas Venting Rule Compliance Dates

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has issued a proposal to suspend or delay for over a year many of the compliance dates for its rule limiting methane venting and flaring from gas wells on tribal and federal lands, as the rule is being reviewed and may be rescinded or “significantly revised.”



In a filing expected to be published in the federal register Thursday, the BLM said it is seeking to delay portions of the rule, including the requirement to submit a waste-minimization plan, capture a...

