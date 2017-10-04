Commerce Funding Plan Could Harm USPTO, IP Groups Warn

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A trio of intellectual property trade associations on Monday told Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Jr. that the agency's plan to centralize human resources and information technology could negatively impact the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.



The American Intellectual Property Law Association, the Intellectual Property Owners Association and the International Trademark Association said in a letter that the so-called enterprise services plan may disrupt the USPTO's unique system of soliciting user fees to fund its own specialized information technology services and hire high-quality employees. They demanded answers...

