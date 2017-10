NLRB's GC Backtracks On High Court Class Waiver Answers

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT) -- National Labor Relations Board general counsel Richard Griffin walked back comments he made at Monday's U.S. Supreme Court oral arguments on the legality of so-called class action waiver agreements, saying Tuesday he gave an “inaccurate response” to a hypothetical posed by Chief Justice John Roberts.



The NLRB’s top attorney told the court clerk that he misunderstood Justice Roberts’ questions on whether employers can require a minimum of 50 workers to join together before they can pursue arbitration collectively, saying that he, like an attorney representing workers...

