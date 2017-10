IRS Head Questioned By Congress On New Equifax Contract

Law360, Washington (October 4, 2017, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., sent a letter to IRS Commissioner John Koskinen on Wednesday demanding answers as to why the agency awarded a no-bid contract for taxpayer and personal identity verification services to Equifax, the credit-reporting agency that suffered a massive security breach exposing the personal information of nearly half of all Americans.



News of the contract, which was posted last week and is worth $7.25 million, came on the same day lawmakers questioned the company’s former chairman and chief executive on how it was hacked...

To view the full article, register now.