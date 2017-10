Greenberg Traurig Vet Gets Senate Nod For HHS Deputy

Law360, Washington (October 4, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services likely has a new top official — at least for now — after a Senate vote Wednesday confirmed a Greenberg Traurig veteran to the deputy post following embattled HHS Secretary Tom Price’s resignation last week.



Eric D. Hargan, a Chicago-based shareholder at Greenberg Traurig for nearly seven years, will likely temporarily take over the agency following the 57-38 Senate vote Wednesday. Hargan, a former acting deputy secretary of the HHS in President George W. Bush’s administration, will take over...

