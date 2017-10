Families Of Pilots, US Rep. Sue DOD For Deadly Crash Info

Law360, Nashville (October 4, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C., and the families of two U.S. Marine Corps pilots who died in a 2000 tiltrotor crash sued the U.S. Department of Defense in Washington, D.C., federal court Tuesday, seeking access to documents on the crash they say have been wrongly withheld.



The Freedom of Information Act suit, filed by Jones, government accountability group the James Madison Project, several family members of the late Lt. Col. John Brow, and Connie Gruber — the widow of the late Maj. Brooks Gruber — seeks information...

To view the full article, register now.