Knight Institute Files FOIA Suit Over 'Extreme Vetting' Policies

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute filed suit in New York federal court Wednesday against various federal agencies seeking documents relating to the “extreme vetting” of non-citizens, saying the government’s failure to produce the records violates the Freedom of Information Act.



The lawsuit, filed in New York’s Southern District, seeks the “immediate release” of documents pertaining to what the Institute called “the government’s claimed authority” to deny the entry of or deport non-citizens from the nation because of their “speech, beliefs and associations,” as well as...

