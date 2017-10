Retirees Lose Class Cert. Bid Over Health Benefit Changes

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Retirees of an infrastructure equipment manufacturer can’t pursue classwide claims that the lifelong health care benefits they are entitled to under an approximately 15-year-old pair of settlement agreements were improperly modified, a North Carolina federal court has ruled, saying the retirees failed to meet commonality requirements.



U.S. District Judge Robert Conrad on Monday rejected a motion by retirees of Charlotte, North Carolina-based SPX Corp. for certification in their suit alleging that the company violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act as well as the terms of...

