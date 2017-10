Inventor Tells 9th Circ. IP Royalties Were Capital Gains

Law360, Los Angeles (October 4, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A Nevada inventor urged a Ninth Circuit panel on Wednesday to toss out a U.S. Tax Court decision that found nearly $7 million in patent royalties couldn’t be treated as capital gains, saying that he didn’t have meaningful control of companies in charge of the patents despite close ties to directors.



James C. Cooper had claimed as capital gains about $6.77 million in royalties from patents he had transferred to Technology Licensing Corp. that were later the subject of patent commercialization and license agreements — but...

To view the full article, register now.