Trump's Nominee For NTIA Chief Moves To Full Senate

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration is a step closer to having its new leader after a U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday moved nominee David Redl forward as the next principal adviser to the president on telecommunication policies.



After the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation advanced his nomination during an executive session Wednesday, a full Senate confirmation is the last hurdle remaining for Redl.



Redl, currently the chief counsel of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce, was...

To view the full article, register now.