Deal Lets Steubenville Rapist Stay On YSU Football Team

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A Youngstown State University football player convicted in the infamous 2012 Steubenville rape case will still be eligible to play football at the Ohio university after he and the school struck a deal on Monday to settle his discrimination claims.



In exchange for dismissing his suit in Ohio federal court against YSU with prejudice, Ma'lik Richmond will stay on the Penguins’ active roster and will remain eligible to play while additionally undergoing Title IX training.



“This has been a complex situation and will continue to be...

To view the full article, register now.