RJR Takes $13M Product Liability Appeal To Fla. High Court

Law360, Miami (October 4, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT) -- R.J. Reynolds has urged the Florida Supreme Court to review an order that affirmed a $13.5 million jury verdict for a deceased smoker's family, calling a state appeals court's ruling regarding jury instructions for product liability claims a “naked defiance” of the high court's position.



A ruling by the state Supreme Court would help clear up potential confusion for trial courts resulting from the Third District Court of Appeal's allegedly conflicting findings on jury instructions, the tobacco company also argued in its initial brief on jurisdiction...

