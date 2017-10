Fed. Circ. Says Atty's Challenge To USPTO Probe Must Wait

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A Florida attorney facing a possible suspension from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will have to wait until the USPTO makes a final decision before he can challenge the office’s investigation in court, the Federal Circuit ruled Wednesday in upholding a lower court decision.



One day after hearing arguments, the appeals court issued a summary order that affirmed a Virginia federal judge’s 2016 ruling to dismiss a petition for writ of mandamus brought by John Faro of Faro & Associates.



Faro argues the USPTO’s investigation,...

