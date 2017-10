1,100 NFL Players’, Agents’ Data Leaked In Breach

Law360, San Francisco (October 4, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The personal data of more than 1,100 professional football players and agents has been exposed as the result of a misconfigured online database operated by the National Football League Players Association, a cybersecurity company recently revealed.



Bob Diachenko, the chief communications officer for Kromtech Alliance, said in an Oct. 2 blog post that researchers identified an unsecured database sitting on a server that revealed the private information of NFL players and their agents. As a result of its misconfiguration, anybody with an internet connection could have...

