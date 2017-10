1st Circ. Weighs Congressional Intent In IRA Payments Row

Law360, Boston (October 4, 2017, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A pair of brothers accused of exceeding contribution limits on their retirement accounts told the First Circuit on Wednesday that the transactions were perfectly legal, pressing the panel to question whether the IRS can recharacterize account transfers that the agency argues flout congressional intent.



Clement Benenson and James Benenson III are appealing a June 2015 U.S. Tax Court decision regarding a structure called a “domestic international sales corporation,” which their family-owned company Summa Holdings Inc. used to transfer funds to Roth individual retirement accounts. The Tax...

