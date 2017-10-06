Expert Analysis

Mitigating Securities Litigation Risk From Software Problems

By Gerard Pecht and Peter Stokes October 6, 2017, 11:32 AM EDT

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 11:32 AM EDT) -- Public companies can face significant securities litigation risk over defective algorithms, data errors and software glitches. As securities class action filings continue to increase across the board, plaintiffs lawyers have attacked numerous companies over stock price declines that occur after software problems are revealed. Recent court decisions denying dismissal in securities class actions against Fitbit and OSI Systems illustrate the risks that technology companies face when there is a gap between their public disclosures and the actual status of their software, including undisclosed defects in software...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular