By Gerard Pecht and Peter Stokes October 6, 2017, 11:32 AM EDTLaw360, New York (October 6, 2017, 11:32 AM EDT) -- Public companies can face significant securities litigation risk over defective algorithms, data errors and software glitches. As securities class action filings continue to increase across the board, plaintiffs lawyers have attacked numerous companies over stock price declines that occur after software problems are revealed. Recent court decisions denying dismissal in securities class actions against Fitbit and OSI Systems illustrate the risks that technology companies face when there is a gap between their public disclosures and the actual status of their software, including undisclosed defects in software...
Mitigating Securities Litigation Risk From Software Problems
