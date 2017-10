House Panel OKs Native American Energy Bill

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The House Committee on Natural Resources on Wednesday approved a bill intended to cut down federal regulation of the process for Native American tribes to develop their energy resources, hoping for a warmer reception for the measure under the Trump administration.



The committee voted 25-15 in favor of H.R. 210, the Native American Energy Act, which “levels the playing field for responsible resource development, an essential step towards self-determination,” the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, said in a committee statement Wednesday.



An identical bill passed...

