Expert Analysis

4 Takeaways From FTC V. D-Link Systems

By Janis Kestenbaum, Rebecca Engrav and Erin Earl October 6, 2017, 12:08 PM EDT

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 12:08 PM EDT) -- In the Federal Trade Commission’s first litigated enforcement action addressing the security of internet of things devices, the district court for the Northern District of California recently dismissed the FTC’s unfairness claim and two of five deception claims under Section 5 of the FTC Act against D-Link Systems Inc., for alleged security flaws in its routers and internet-connected security cameras. Order, FTC v. D-Link Sys. Inc., No. 3:17-cv-00039 (N.D. Cal. Sept. 19, 2017).

This ruling suggests that, without evidence of misuse of data, the FTC will...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular