FHWA Says It Will Repeal Greenhouse Gas Rule

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Highway Administration on Wednesday said it plans to rescind a rule designed to lower carbon dioxide emissions on national highways.



The move comes after the agency recently agreed to reinstate deadlines for the rule, also called the greenhouse gas rule, in response to litigation from environmental advocates who claimed the administration illegally suspended the standard without notice. After the FHWA withdrew the deadline suspension, it promised to formally rescind the entire rule in short order.



In a notice of proposed rulemaking published Wednesday on...

