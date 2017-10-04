FHWA Says It Will Repeal Greenhouse Gas Rule

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Highway Administration on Wednesday said it plans to rescind a rule designed to lower carbon dioxide emissions on national highways.

The move comes after the agency recently agreed to reinstate deadlines for the rule, also called the greenhouse gas rule, in response to litigation from environmental advocates who claimed the administration illegally suspended the standard without notice. After the FHWA withdrew the deadline suspension, it promised to formally rescind the entire rule in short order.

In a notice of proposed rulemaking published Wednesday on...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular