Tyson Moves Chicken Price-Fix Suit From Florida To Illinois
District Court Judge Kathleen Williams found the magistrate judge erred in ruling that restaurant chain Chicken Kitchen USA’s price-fixing suit against the poultry giant can only be moved to the Illinois court where a similar consolidated suit is pending by the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, because neither this nor the Illinois suit are...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login