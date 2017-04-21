Tyson Moves Chicken Price-Fix Suit From Florida To Illinois

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge Wednesday reversed a magistrate judge's order and allowed Tyson Foods Inc. to transfer an antitrust suit from Florida to Illinois, saying the magistrate judge misapplied multidistrict litigation rules.

District Court Judge Kathleen Williams found the magistrate judge erred in ruling that restaurant chain Chicken Kitchen USA’s price-fixing suit against the poultry giant can only be moved to the Illinois court where a similar consolidated suit is pending by the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, because neither this nor the Illinois suit are...
Case Information

Case Title

Chicken Kitchen USA, LLC v. Tyson Foods, Inc. et al


Case Number

1:17-cv-21503

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Kathleen M. Williams

Date Filed

April 21, 2017

