Venezuelan Agency Goes MIA, Ex-Counsel Gets Suit Tossed

Law360, Miami (October 4, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT) -- After Venezuela's deposit insurance agency failed to appoint new counsel in its suit against Diaz Reus & Targ LLP, a Florida federal judge on Wednesday dismissed the agency's claims against the law firm over $6.9 million in fees from the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy.



U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke dismissed Fondo de Proteccion Social de los Depositos Bancarios' suit against its former counsel because the agency, known as FOGADE, failed to communicate with its attorneys prosecuting the suit and then ignored a court order to appoint...

