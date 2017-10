11th Circ. Affirms $2M Default Judgment In Pageant TM Row

Law360, Miami (October 4, 2017, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday backed a Florida federal judge's refusal to set aside a $2 million default judgment in a trademark infringement suit against the former Texas director of the Miss Latin America of the World beauty pageant.



The appeals court found that U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore had erred in finding his court had jurisdiction over Juan Arturo Ramirez Urquidi's Texas-based company, Texas Pageant Productions LLC, but the judge had not abused his discretion in refusing to set aside the default judgment after...

