President's Drone Strike Power Not Unlimited, Justices Told

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT) -- A doctrine blocking the courts from questioning the president’s decisions during war doesn’t stop them from seeing whether his actions violated domestic law, namely killing innocent civilians, the families of two men killed in a 2012 drone strike have told the U.S. Supreme Court.



The D.C. Circuit had refused to hear the case brought by the families of Salem bin Ali Jaber and Waleed bin Ali Jaber, saying it was a political question so the courts lacked jurisdiction. But the families told the high court on...

