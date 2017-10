NY Property Owners Want High Court To Review Cleanup Suit

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT) -- New York state property owners have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Second Circuit’s decision not to revive their suit against a Superfund site’s former lessees and occupants for cleanup costs related to groundwater contamination.



Next Millennium Realty LLC and 101 Frost Street Associates said in a petition for writ of certiorari that the Second Circuit in May incorrectly upheld a New York federal court’s holding that a tenant or sublessor is not an owner under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act,...

