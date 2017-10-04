Chicago Font Co. Takes Aim At Target's Use Of Typeface

Law360, Springfield (October 5, 2017, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Target is using a font company's most popular typeface in branding and advertising far beyond what is allowed by the firms' licensing agreement, according to an infringement suit filed against the retail giant in Illinois federal court Wednesday.



Chicago-based Berthold Direct Corporation and its parent company Berthold LLC filed a three-count complaint against Target that claims the discounter was never supposed to use the typeface “Akzidenz-Grotesk” in outside communications like branding and ads. Berthold contends the licensing agreement Target signed in 2013 provided only for the...

