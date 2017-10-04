Chicago Font Co. Takes Aim At Target's Use Of Typeface
Chicago-based Berthold Direct Corporation and its parent company Berthold LLC filed a three-count complaint against Target that claims the discounter was never supposed to use the typeface “Akzidenz-Grotesk” in outside communications like branding and ads. Berthold contends the licensing agreement Target signed in 2013 provided only for the...
