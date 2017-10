Aerospace Holdings Wins Approval For Ch. 11 Windup Plan

Law360, Wilmington (October 5, 2017, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Remnants of bankrupt aerospace component manufacturer Aerospace Holdings Inc. secured confirmation Thursday for a combined Delaware Chapter 11 plan and disclosure, clearing the way for a business windup following the sale of its assets to a competitor-turned-lender.



Judge Kevin Gross approved the plan with few questions, noting that the company’s original assets are now “indeed scrambled,” and options for the case are limited.



After the sale to Harlow Aerostructures LLC and at the time of confirmation, Aerospace Holdings had become AHI Liquidating 123 Inc., ending the...

