Senate Clears Cissna To Head USCIS

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Lee Francis Cissna, who until now has headed immigration policy at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to serve as director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.



Cissna was cleared on a 54-43 vote. His nomination had been placed on a nearly weeklong “hold” by Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., in July, in an attempt to speed up the issuance of additional H-2B visas for temporary workers this summer.



House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., praised the confirmation Thursday, saying...

To view the full article, register now.