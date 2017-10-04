Insurers Stiffed Chiropractors On Injury Claims, Suits Say

Law360, Miami (October 6, 2017, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Several insurers have been hit with putative class actions in South Florida by chiropractic practices that claim they violated Florida's no-fault motor vehicle insurance law by systematically applying an improper reduction in reimbursement payments for treatment of injuries.



Eight suits were filed between Tuesday and Friday variously naming Davie-based Tower Health Center Inc., Coastal Wellness Centers Inc. in Coral Springs and Plantation Spinal Care Center Inc. in Plantation as plaintiffs. The providers target three Geico entities, two Progressive entities, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Allstate...

