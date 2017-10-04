Insurers Stiffed Chiropractors On Injury Claims, Suits Say

By Nathan Hale

Law360, Miami (October 6, 2017, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Several insurers have been hit with putative class actions in South Florida by chiropractic practices that claim they violated Florida's no-fault motor vehicle insurance law by systematically applying an improper reduction in reimbursement payments for treatment of injuries.

Eight suits were filed between Tuesday and Friday variously naming Davie-based Tower Health Center Inc., Coastal Wellness Centers Inc. in Coral Springs and Plantation Spinal Care Center Inc. in Plantation as plaintiffs. The providers target three Geico entities, two Progressive entities, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Allstate...
Town Health Center, Inc. v. Government Employees Insurance Company


Case Number

0:17-cv-61962

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

William P. Dimitrouleas

Date Filed

October 4, 2017

Case Title

Coastal Wellness Centers, Inc. et al v. GEICO General Insurance Company


Case Number

0:17-cv-61963

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Beth Bloom

Date Filed

October 4, 2017

