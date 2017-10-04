Insurers Stiffed Chiropractors On Injury Claims, Suits Say
Eight suits were filed between Tuesday and Friday variously naming Davie-based Tower Health Center Inc., Coastal Wellness Centers Inc. in Coral Springs and Plantation Spinal Care Center Inc. in Plantation as plaintiffs. The providers target three Geico entities, two Progressive entities, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Allstate...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login