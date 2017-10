Baker McKenzie Snags LNG Attorney From Vinson & Elkins

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie announced the hire of a former Vinson & Elkins LLP energy attorney with experience helping clients with liquefied natural gas projects around the world as a partner who will serve as the firm’s global head of LNG.



David A. Lang started working at the firm on Oct. 2 and is based in Houston. Lang deals with energy infrastructure development and transactions. At Vinson & Elkins, he spent time practicing in the Hong Kong office and was the office managing partner there for two years,...

